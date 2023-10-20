Busan ready to make final pitch on why it must host World Expo 2030
With less than two months to go before the selection of the host city for World Expo 2030, competition is heating up among the three final city candidates Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).
The South Korean government is seeking support for its bid from members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) before their meeting on November 28. Also making all-out efforts for the country’s final pitch for the port city of Busan are top business leaders of corporate giants Samsung Electronics, SK Group, Hyundai Motor and LG Group, and globally renowned K-pop artists.
South Korea aims to make World Expo 2030 Busan a paradigm-shifting milestone for the international community, taking the emphasis away from competition to solidarity of humanity. It would mark a refreshing departure from the cut-throat competition in the fields of science, technology and cutting-edge industries.
Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea after Seoul, is famous for its beaches, mountains and temples, mostly a great place for tourism.
The country’s second-largest city now aims to make a giant leap into the future by hosting the World Expo 2030.
Busan, which has the experience of hosting an international event like the Asian Games, will be up against tough competition from Riyadh and Rome.
The expos are held every five years, run for six months, and bring millions of visitors from around the world. The extraordinary pavilions of participating nations are usually a blend of utility and creativity.
South Korea is hoping to leverage its technological strengths and strong emphasis on sustainability, as it prepares to make the final pitch to host World Expo 2030. Sustainability is high on South Korea’s agenda as evident from its proposed theme: “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future”.
The previous World Expo took place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The next World Expo will take place in Osaka, Japan from April 13 to October 13, 2025.
South Korea is fast emerging as more than just a high-tech and industrialised country. In recent years, the country has been making a global impact through its soft power. K-pop, Korean food, K-drama, K-beauty, K-technologies, among others, have carved a niche for themselves.
How Busan is preparing itself
Busan aims to create a legacy as a global centre for innovation and sustainable development. The ongoing plan is to convert the old Busan historic North Port Area, which was the first modern port in South Korea and has been operating since 1876, and reinvent the unused port space into the hosting grounds for World Expo 2030. In addition, as the world is shifting towards smart technologies and sustainability, one of its sub-themes for this expo is "Sustainable Living with Nature”.
The North Port area, with its historical significance as a gateway to international trade, will be transformed into a hub for innovative ideas and technologies related to sustainable living. The plan includes the creation of green spaces, eco-friendly buildings, and the integration of renewable energy sources. The city also aims to promote cultural exchanges and tourism through the development of museums, art galleries, and performance venues.
By showcasing sustainable living practices and providing a platform for international collaboration, the city hopes to contribute to the global efforts towards a better future.
The expo bid aligns with Busan's vision to become an eco-friendly, smart city that embraces technological advancements while preserving its cultural heritage.
In addition to the North Port area, Busan also plans to use other scenic locations, such as Haeundae Beach and the Gwangalli area, to host various events and exhibitions during the expo. The city believes that its combination of natural beauty, cultural amenities, and sustainable development initiatives will attract both local and international visitors.
The rise of South Korea
According to the World Economic Forum, South Korea is one of the most technologically advanced economies in the world, ranking second in technological readiness and innovation. The country is a leader in areas like mobile technology, electronics, semiconductors, display panels and internet connectivity.
South Korea had a troubled history, going through a devastating war and a lot of hardships. The Korean War destroyed the country's infrastructure and economy and created serious food shortages.
Over the years, South Korea has transformed itself into a global power, emerging as an economic and technological heavyweight. The war also played a role in shaping “the new K-culture”.
A people who followed “Korean Time”, which meant doing anything and at any time, suddenly transformed into “Pali Pali”, or “Quick Quick”, culture, which means being quick and effective. Koreans believe punctuality and hard work will result in fast growth and development.
According to the Worldometer website report in 2023, South Korea's population was around 51 million, with around 10 million residing in Seoul, while Busan was home to 3.5 million.
In 2022, Thailand signed a memorandum of understanding to form trade partnerships through a mini-free trade agreement with Busan, paving the way for future economic cooperation between the two countries. Both parties expressed optimism about the agreement, hoping that it would lead to deeper future trade and investment partnership.
In 2021, two-way trade between Thailand and Busan was valued at $2.33 billion (75 billion baht at 2021 exchange rate).
According to statistics released by the Bank of Korea, South Korea’s nominal gross domestic product is provisionally ranked 13th in the world.