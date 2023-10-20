Busan ready to make final pitch on why it must host World Expo 2030

How Busan is preparing itself

Busan aims to create a legacy as a global centre for innovation and sustainable development. The ongoing plan is to convert the old Busan historic North Port Area, which was the first modern port in South Korea and has been operating since 1876, and reinvent the unused port space into the hosting grounds for World Expo 2030. In addition, as the world is shifting towards smart technologies and sustainability, one of its sub-themes for this expo is "Sustainable Living with Nature”.

The North Port area, with its historical significance as a gateway to international trade, will be transformed into a hub for innovative ideas and technologies related to sustainable living. The plan includes the creation of green spaces, eco-friendly buildings, and the integration of renewable energy sources. The city also aims to promote cultural exchanges and tourism through the development of museums, art galleries, and performance venues.

By showcasing sustainable living practices and providing a platform for international collaboration, the city hopes to contribute to the global efforts towards a better future.

The expo bid aligns with Busan's vision to become an eco-friendly, smart city that embraces technological advancements while preserving its cultural heritage.

In addition to the North Port area, Busan also plans to use other scenic locations, such as Haeundae Beach and the Gwangalli area, to host various events and exhibitions during the expo. The city believes that its combination of natural beauty, cultural amenities, and sustainable development initiatives will attract both local and international visitors.

The rise of South Korea

According to the World Economic Forum, South Korea is one of the most technologically advanced economies in the world, ranking second in technological readiness and innovation. The country is a leader in areas like mobile technology, electronics, semiconductors, display panels and internet connectivity.

South Korea had a troubled history, going through a devastating war and a lot of hardships. The Korean War destroyed the country's infrastructure and economy and created serious food shortages.

Over the years, South Korea has transformed itself into a global power, emerging as an economic and technological heavyweight. The war also played a role in shaping “the new K-culture”.

A people who followed “Korean Time”, which meant doing anything and at any time, suddenly transformed into “Pali Pali”, or “Quick Quick”, culture, which means being quick and effective. Koreans believe punctuality and hard work will result in fast growth and development.

According to the Worldometer website report in 2023, South Korea's population was around 51 million, with around 10 million residing in Seoul, while Busan was home to 3.5 million.

In 2022, Thailand signed a memorandum of understanding to form trade partnerships through a mini-free trade agreement with Busan, paving the way for future economic cooperation between the two countries. Both parties expressed optimism about the agreement, hoping that it would lead to deeper future trade and investment partnership.

In 2021, two-way trade between Thailand and Busan was valued at $2.33 billion (75 billion baht at 2021 exchange rate).

According to statistics released by the Bank of Korea, South Korea’s nominal gross domestic product is provisionally ranked 13th in the world.