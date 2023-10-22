Chinese ship collides with Philippine supply vessel in the South China Sea

Manila responded by condemning "in the strongest degree" the "dangerous blocking maneuvers" of the Chinese vessel. China's "dangerous, irresponsible and illegal actions" were "in violation of Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction," Manila's Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement.

China's coast guard said in a statement the Philippine vessel had ignored repeated warnings, crossed the bow of the Chinese ship and "deliberately provoked trouble," causing the collision.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis.

