Chinese mosquito repellent sector buzzes with growth

According to China Insights Consultancy, domestic retail sales of mosquito repellent and insecticide products increased from 6.2 billion yuan ($892.9 million) in 2015 to 8.4 billion yuan in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.96 per cent.

Take mosquito repellent liquid as an example. Its sales revenue in the domestic market rose from 1.8 billion yuan in 2015 to 2.7 billion yuan last year, data from Shenzhen-based consultancy ASKCI Corp showed.

A recent report by China Merchants Securities showed that China's insecticide and mosquito repellent market scale ranks first in the world as of June. China Insights Consultancy estimates that the market will continue to rise, with retail sales reaching 12 billion yuan in 2024 and the compound annual growth rate standing at 7.28 per cent from 2020 to 2024.

The huge market potential has attracted numerous companies to step into the business. According to Qichacha, a corporate information provider, there were a total of 5,227 companies producing smoking mosquito coils and repellent plugins as of August, with a majority from Guangdong province.

Mosquito coils, electric plug-ins, mosquito repellent liquids and electric mosquito swatters are among the most common products sold online and offline. Most recently, mosquito-repelling bracelets, mosquito repellent pads－which stick to the skin－and gel emerged among the best-sellers.

"I don't like wearing mosquito repellent liquid when going outside because it could cover up the smell of my perfume. Carrying a plug-in repellent could be extremely inconvenient. In such cases, a mosquito-repelling bracelet becomes a top choice," said Li Jinpeng, a 28-year-old accountant in Beijing.