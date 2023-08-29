China’s domestic seafood sales surge amid safety concerns

Data from online discounter Pinduoduo showed that the turnover of domestic sea cucumbers, shrimps, swimming crabs, freshwater fish and seafood gift boxes on its online marketplace doubled on Thursday compared with that of Wednesday.

The transaction volume of large yellow croakers and freshwater crabs, such as hairy crabs, skyrocketed 148 percent and 730 percent, respectively, during the period, according to Pinduoduo.

Sales of aquatic products on JD Super, the online supermarket arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD, jumped 150 percent year-on-year on Thursday, while the figure soared 63 percent from Tuesday to Thursday compared with the period from Aug 15 to 17.

JD Super said it has strengthened testing for radioactive substances in seafood and other aquatic products, and stepped up monitoring to ensure that the seafood being sold was caught during a safe period, before Japan started releasing contaminated water.