China, Singapore sign mutual visa exemption agreement
China and Singapore signed a mutual visa exemption agreement in Beijing on Thursday, which will come into effect from Feb 9, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Chinese and Singaporean citizens holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter and stay in each other's countries visa-free for up to 30 days, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a daily press briefing.
Wang said that the agreement, to take effect on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon, is undoubtedly a New Year gift for the people of the two countries. It will further boost people-to-people exchanges and advance China-Singapore relations and cooperation in various fields, he added.
Xinhua
Asia News Network
RELATED