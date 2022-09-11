State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to be held on Sept 19

Here are details about events in the run-up to the funeral as provided so far by Buckingham Palace and other royal officials.

SUNDAY

The queen's oak coffin, which was placed in the Ballroom of Balmoral Castle in Scotland following her death, will be taken by car on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh.

It will leave at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) and arrive at 4 p.m. (1500 GMT), and be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse where it will be met by a military bearer party and then taken to the throne room.

MONDAY

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will travel to Edinburgh from London.

At 2:35 p.m. (1335 GMT) the coffin will be taken in a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral on Edinburgh's Royal Mile with the king and royal family members following on foot.

The Crown of Scotland will be placed onto the coffin as it is carried inside for a short service.

The king and other royals will hold a vigil at 7:20 p.m. (1820 GMT) and the coffin will remain there for about 24 hours.