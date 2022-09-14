Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line route
The hearse carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, after tens of thousands of people lined the streets in heavy rain to mark its arrival in the British capital.
King Charles and members of the royal family received the coffin, which had travelled in the well-lit hearse driving slowly from a nearby airport through London, with crowds stood all along the route, some cheering, others throwing flowers, and many ditching their cars or running from nearby streets to catch a glimpse of the cortege.
Londoners took the opportunity to witness the queen's final journey to her residence in London, Buckingham Palace.
"I’ve never been so close to the Queen and it’s like one last goodbye," said Lilly Scott, 9, as she stood with her grandmother to witness the hearse.
Lynne Lloyd-Thomas had travelled to London from Oxfordshire with her son to mark the historic day.
"It's history," she said. "It's just what I felt we should do, really.”
72-year-old Londoner Alexandra Jimmerson said she was glad to be part of the crowd that greeted the Queen, saying the country owed her so much.
Ardent royalist Chris Edington was also moved by the experience.
“It was powerful, that’s the word I’d use," he said.
Princess Anne, the queen's only daughter, travelled with the coffin, first from the remote castle in Balmoral to Edinburgh, where it was greeted by tens of thousands of mourners, and then as it was brought to London.
"It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," Anne said in a statement.
"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."
On Wednesday, the coffin will be taken on a gun carriage as part of a grand military procession to Westminster Hall, where a period of lying in state will begin until the funeral on Monday.
Members of the public will be allowed to walk past the coffin 24 hours a day until the morning of the funeral, which will be attended by dozens of world leaders including US President Joe Biden.
Elizabeth died peacefully on Thursday (September 8) in her holiday home at Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96, plunging the nation into 10 days of national mourning.
The death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch has prompted hundreds of thousands of people to gather at royal palaces across the country to express their condolences.
Just over five million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, making the journey carrying the late monarch's body from Edinburgh to London the most tracked flight in history.
Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online, with a further quarter of million people watching it on its Youtube channel.
The company said an unprecedented six million people tried to follow the flight within the first minute of the Boeing C17A Globemaster turning on its transponder at Edinburgh’s airport, affecting the stability of the platform.
“Seventy years after her first flight as Queen aboard the BOAC Argonaut ‘Atalanta,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s final flight is the most tracked flight in Flightradar24 history,” Flightradar24 Director of Communications said in an email to Reuters.
Flightradar24 said the flight was more than twice the previous record of 2.2 million – when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew on a controversial visit to Taiwan in August.