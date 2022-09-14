Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line route

King Charles and members of the royal family received the coffin, which had travelled in the well-lit hearse driving slowly from a nearby airport through London, with crowds stood all along the route, some cheering, others throwing flowers, and many ditching their cars or running from nearby streets to catch a glimpse of the cortege.

Londoners took the opportunity to witness the queen's final journey to her residence in London, Buckingham Palace.

"I’ve never been so close to the Queen and it’s like one last goodbye," said Lilly Scott, 9, as she stood with her grandmother to witness the hearse.

Lynne Lloyd-Thomas had travelled to London from Oxfordshire with her son to mark the historic day.

"It's history," she said. "It's just what I felt we should do, really.”

72-year-old Londoner Alexandra Jimmerson said she was glad to be part of the crowd that greeted the Queen, saying the country owed her so much.

Ardent royalist Chris Edington was also moved by the experience.

“It was powerful, that’s the word I’d use," he said.

Princess Anne, the queen's only daughter, travelled with the coffin, first from the remote castle in Balmoral to Edinburgh, where it was greeted by tens of thousands of mourners, and then as it was brought to London.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," Anne said in a statement.

"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."

On Wednesday, the coffin will be taken on a gun carriage as part of a grand military procession to Westminster Hall, where a period of lying in state will begin until the funeral on Monday.