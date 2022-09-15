Poundbury suburb showcases King Charles's vision of British life

An extension to the town of Dorchester in southwest England, the community was designed according to his architectural principles and demonstrates how different his approach to public life has been from that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died on September 8, aged 96.

The late queen gave little away about her opinions and preferences and was careful to avoid controversy.

As Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, Charles shared his views on subjects that interest him such as architecture, environmental protection and alternative medicine.

He signalled in his first address as king last week that he would be more reserved from now on, but Poundbury stands as a physical, populated testimonial to his lifelong passions.

The land on which Poundbury is built is part of the Duchy of Cornwall.

As Duke of Cornwall before ascending to the throne, Charles owned the land, so when it was designated for the expansion of Dorchester, Charles saw an opportunity to put his ideas about architecture into practice, commissioning architects and developers to realise his vision.

"I was told it was completely uneconomic. So everybody was against it, from the Treasury to everybody else," Charles told an ITV documentary in 2019.

"In the end, I was determined to stick to my guns. I got on regardless of the endless criticism and carping and shouting and screaming. Because I've always believed in the long term."

Critics say that with its lack of road signs and oddly curved streets, Poundbury is more like a toy town than a real place, betraying an amateurish approach.

But others admire Charles for sticking to his convictions and facing down naysayers for over 30 years, to create a community that is popular with its roughly 4,500 residents and attractive to newcomers.