World leaders attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

London's major streets and underground stations away from central areas where the state funeral is being held were eerily quiet on Monday as the usually bustling city came to a standstill for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the business district of Canary Wharf, dozens of people gathered around screens dotted around to watch the funeral and the procession together.

On London's Regent street near the city's iconic Piccadilly Circus, shops were shuttered as the country observes a public holiday that was declared for the occasion.

Leaders and royalty from all over the world have gathered in London to mourn Queen Elizabeth while millions will watch on television at home, the first funeral of a British monarch to ever be televised.