UK Finance Minister Kwarteng rushes home for crunch talks over tax plans

The battered pound and government bonds rallied on Thursday as Prime Minister Liz Truss's government began re-examining a package for unfunded tax cuts that have sent borrowing costs surging and forced the Bank of England to intervene.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Kwarteng left a meeting of global finance ministers in Washington to join colleagues who are looking at how to balance the books for a fiscal plan announced just three weeks ago.

Truss and Kwarteng are now under huge pressure to reverse course as polls show their support has collapsed and colleagues have started openly discussing whether they should be replaced, just 37 days after they entered office.

With pressure mounting on financial markets, the UK government has already brought forward an announcement for a full fiscal plan that will set out the cost of the unfunded tax cuts and whether they will spark economic growth.

Greg Hands, a junior trade minister, suggested people would now need to “wait and see” what Kwarteng announces at that event, scheduled for October 31.

Asked if the government was preparing to change course, he told Sky News: “I saw the prime minister yesterday. The prime minister and the chancellor are absolutely determined to deliver on the growth plan.

“I think we're just going to have to wait and see what the chancellor says in the medium-term fiscal plan on the 31st of October."