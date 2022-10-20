UK PM Truss resigns, who could replace her?

RISHI SUNAK

Britain's former finance minister was the most popular candidate among Conservative lawmakers at Westminster but, after getting through to a run-off against Truss, he lost out in a vote involving some 170,000 party members who make the final decision.

Many members were angry when Sunak quit in July, helping to trigger a rebellion that eventually brought down Johnson. They also ignored his warning that markets could lose confidence in Britain if Truss delivered her unfunded tax cuts.

Betting exchange Betfair puts Sunak as the favourite to replace Truss, but those lawmakers who remain loyal to Johnson would likely oppose that move.

JEREMY HUNT

With Truss's economic programme collapsing, the prime minister fired her finance minister and turned to Hunt, a former health and foreign minister, to put things right.

A series of confident performances on television and in the House of Commons, as he ripped up Truss's economic manifesto, have already led to some Conservative lawmakers referring to Hunt as the "real prime minister".

He has insisted he does not want the top job, despite entering two previous races to become prime minister, including in 2019 when he lost out in the final round to Johnson. Hunt does not have the obvious support of a large group of lawmakers in parliament.