Britain waits for a new PM as Johnson drops out of race

RISHI SUNAK

Britain's former finance minister is the front-runner to replace Truss, who lasted just 45 days in office before announcing her pending resignation.

Sunak was the most popular candidate among Conservative MPs before being beaten by Truss in a vote last month by some 170,000 party members to decide the next leader.

Many party members were angry that Sunak quit as finance minister in July, helping to trigger a rebellion that eventually brought down Johnson. They also ignored his warning that markets could lose confidence in Britain if Truss delivered her unfunded tax cuts.

Betting exchange Betfair puts Sunak as the favourite to replace Truss, but lawmakers who remain loyal to Johnson would likely oppose that move.