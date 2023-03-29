Giant meatball of extinct mammoth unveiled in The Netherlands

The meatball was made of sheep cells inserted with a singular mammoth gene called myoglobin.

Since the mammoth's DNA sequence obtained by Vow had a few gaps, African elephant DNA was inserted to complete it.

The meatball, which has the aroma of crocodile meat, is currently not for consumption.

"Its protein is literally 4,000 years old. We haven't seen it in a very long time. That means we want to put it through rigorous tests, something that we would do with any product we bring to the market," Noakesmith said.

Vow hopes to put cultured meat on the map in the European Union, a market where such meat as food is not regulated yet.

Reuters