Aussie Mince Beef and Guinness Aussie Beef & Mushroom by Chef Michael James Handley and Laongdao Prathumchat of Tinnies Gourmet Pie Café

At Tinnies Gourmet Pies Café in Jomtien, Pattaya, Chef Michael James Handley and Laongdao Prathumchat offer authentic Aussie flavours with their Aussie Mince Beef Pie. The husband and wife team has over 14 years of experience in the pastry and pie-making industry, including operating a small pie shop in Launceston, Tasmania, for seven years and running Tinnies Gourmet Pies Cafe for the past seven years in Pattaya. The couple's expertise is reflected in the reputation Tinnies Pies has gained for being the best pies in Pattaya, as shown by positive feedback from foreign YouTube channels and satisfied customers. Hearty and satisfying, this traditional Aussie Mince Beef and Guinness Aussie Beef & Mushroom has a rich and savoury flavour, with the beef encased in a flaky, buttery pastry crust cooked to perfection, creating a balance between the savoury filling and the pastry.

Luxury Steak Pie by Bangkok Bob's

Bangkok Bob’s, located on Soi Sukhumvit 71 in Bangkok, offers a unique dining and shopping experience. As a restaurant and importer of high-quality meats and ingredients, they offer a selection of Western dishes prepared by the chef using your chosen ingredients. From Beef Stroganoff to Meat Croquettes to Cottage Pies made with Australian beef and mashed potatoes, there are various options for meat lovers. Their famous luxury steak pie is known for its unique balance of flavours. It is a rich, delicious, and well-seasoned treat that is hearty and satisfying.

Massaman Aussie Beef Pie and Khao Soi Aussie Lamb Pie by Chef Gun-Patinya Srithong from CRAFT at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Chef Gun-Patinya Srithong is an experienced culinary professional specialising in fusion cuisine. He has honed his skills working in top kitchens throughout Thailand, including the Michelin-star L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Mohegan Sun, and Wine Connection. Currently, Chef Gun-Patinya can be found experimenting with unique ingredients and blending different cuisines at CRAFT, a perfect spot to enjoy single-origin coffee, craft cocktails and delicious bites. The café’s daytime cosy vibe transforms into a lively bar in the evening, with easy eats and great music. The classic Thai dish of stewed beef in Massaman spices inspires Chef Gun’s Massaman Aussie Beef Pie. The slow-cooked beef flavoured with curry paste, fish sauce, peanuts, coconut, tamarind and more makes for a rich, intensely punchy filling complimented by flaky, buttery pastry. Overall it is a rich, well-balanced pie. Chef Gun’s Khao Soi Aussie Lamb Pie, is a revelation. The curried broth that flavours the lamb filling is wonderfully fragrant. The pie has a delicious spiciness that beautifully translates the comforting flavours of one of Thailand’s most popular dishes into a very Aussie Pie.

