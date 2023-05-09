Biden wants airlines to pay passengers in US for lengthy delays

It is the latest in a series of moves by the Biden administration to crack down on airlines and bolster passenger consumer protections for domestic US flights and international flights involving an American destination or origin.

Speaking during a news conference held in Washington DC along with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Biden said he understood the frustration towards national airlines and that "American air travellers deserve better."

The US Department of Transportation did not specify how much cash it aims to require airlines to pay passengers for significant delays. But it asked carriers last year whether they would agree to pay at least $100 for delays of at least three hours caused by airlines.

Still, it could take years to write and finalize rules, and some carriers privately question whether the department has the legal authority to mandate compensation for delays. A July 2021 proposal to require airlines to refund consumers fees for baggage that is delayed, or onboard services like Wi-Fi that does not work, is still not finalized.