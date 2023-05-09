Russians take language test to avoid expulsion from Latvia

Clutching red Russian passports, the participants, mostly women, read their notes for last-minute revision, fearing they may be expelled from the Baltic country if they fail.

Speaking Russian instead of Latvian has not been a problem until now, but the war in Ukraine changed the picture. Last year's election campaign was dominated by questions of national identity and security concerns.

The government now demands a language test from the 20,000 people in the country holding Russian passports, mostly elderly and female, as the loyalty of Russian citizens is a worry, said DImitrijs Trofimovs, state secretary at the Interior Ministry.