Bionic technology helps amputees feel warmth in phantom hands

The 59-year-old Italian is among 27 amputees who took part in trials for a new technology developed by the École Polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), published today in the journal Science.

It allows patients to sense the temperature of objects, from the coolness of running water to the heat of a stove burner, in their phantom hands.

"The first time I took part in the experiment, I felt like I had rediscovered feeling in my phantom hand," said Friday.

A phantom limb refers to the striking sensation that a limb, which has undergone removal or amputation, continues to exist.

With thermal electrodes placed on the skin of their residual arm, amputees like Fidati have reported feeling hot or cold sensations in their phantom hand and fingers, and have been able to differentiate between plastic, glass and copper.