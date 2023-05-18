Nutanix launches two new services as .Next sees revival in Chicago after Covid

It was the first .Next 2023 event after the Covid-19 pandemic, and brought together industry leaders, executives, developers, IT experts, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends in hybrid multi-cloud computing.

The event offered attendees the opportunity to collaborate, train and network with peers, while discovering cutting-edge technologies and strategies for building the ideal architecture for their businesses.

In addition to insightful keynotes on cloud strategies, developer productivity, IT infrastructure costs, performance, and security, Nutanix said it was introducing two new services and a project to address “customer demands for simplicity, effectiveness, resilience, and affordability”. The services are designed to provide a single-click solution for organisations seeking to streamline their operations and achieve optimal performance, the company said.

Project Beacon is a hybrid multi-cloud platform to deliver a portfolio of data-centric Platform as a Service (PaaS) level services. This is aimed at organisations with a single API and console, integrated with Kubernetes container orchestration, and consistent management across environments. Kubernetes is a popular open source platform for container orchestration.

It enables developers to easily build containerised applications and services, as well as scale, schedule and monitor those containers.

“Project Beacon is our vision for enabling developers to write applications once and run them anywhere by delivering data-centric PaaS level services that are no longer tied to a single infrastructure provider,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, the president and CEO of Nutanix.