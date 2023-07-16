UK defence minister Wallace to step down as lawmaker at next election

There had been speculation over Wallace's future in recent weeks. Boundary changes will see his parliamentary constituency scrapped at the next election and he had not publicly sought another seat.

He had been considered as a potential successor to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg but Stoltenberg's contract was extended this month by another year.

In the interview, Wallace said his greatest concern was the danger of military conflict with Russia, accidental or otherwise.

“If Putin loses in Ukraine, he will be deeply wounded,” Wallace said. “He’s still got an air force and he’s still got a navy — and we see his navy do quite aggressive manoeuvres. Putin is not done with us yet. There is an ability for him, in the next three or four years, to lash out."

Wallace also warned Britain could be drawn into more conflicts.

“Towards the end of the decade, the world is going to be much more unsafe, more insecure. I think we will find ourselves in a conflict. Whether it is a cold or a warm conflict, I think we’ll be in a difficult position," he said.

Reuters