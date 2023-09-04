Hundreds more UK school buildings could be crumbling, says minister

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the government was still waiting on responses from around 10% of the 15,000 schools in England that were sent surveys to identify those at risk.

The buildings in question contain Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), a lightweight form of concrete commonly used in walls, floors and ceilings during the 1960s-80s but now considered weak and unsafe.

Keegan said schools which are suspected to have RAAC would be inspected in the next two weeks.