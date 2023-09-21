BOE halts run of interest rate hikes as economy slows

A day after a surprise slowing in Britain’s fast pace of price growth, the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted by a narrow margin of 5-4 to keep the Bank Rate at 5.25 %.

Four members – Sir Jon Cunliffe, Megan Greene, Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann – voted to raise rates to 5.5 %.

It was the first time since December 2021 that the BOE did not increase borrowing costs.

“There are increasing signs of some impact of tighter monetary policy on the labour market and on momentum in the real economy more generally,” the MPC said in a statement.

It cut its forecast for economic growth in the July-September period to just 0.1 % from August’s forecast of 0.4 % and noted clear signs of weakness in the housing market.

Growth for the rest of the year was likely to be weaker than previous forecasts, the BOE said.