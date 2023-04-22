Qatar World Cup stadium fills up for Eid prayers
Thousands of worshippers in Qatar rushed before sunrise to the Education City Stadium on Friday (April 21) to attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan where Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.
The Education City Stadium hosted eight matches in total during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 late last year, welcoming tens of thousands of fans from around the world.
According to the Community Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for the Education City Mosque, Sulaiman Bah, the venue received around 15,000 worshipers.
"It's the first time ever that we're having the Eid 'Salah' (prayer) in the Education City Stadium just a couple of months after the World Cup so people are still, you know reliving the memories of the World Cup and remembering that," added Bah.
Across the Muslim world, thousands of worshippers flocked to mosques in their capitals on Friday, reciting ritual scriptures, praying, and greeting each other.
Reuters