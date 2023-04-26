Kenya hunger cult deaths reach 89 after more bodies found

The death toll could rise further. The Kenyan Red Cross said more than 200 people had been reported as missing to a tracing and counselling desk it has set up at a local hospital.

Kenya's Office of the Director Of Public Prosecutions said preliminary investigations showed that the suspects might have committed crimes including murder, radicalisation and threatening public safety.

The cult's leader, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested on April 14 following a tip-off and another 14 cult members are in custody, according to police. Kenyan media have reported that Mackenzie is refusing food and water. Reuters was not able to reach any lawyer or representative for Mackenzie.

Executive Director of rights group Haki Africa said more should have been done sooner.