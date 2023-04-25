Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 73

The death toll, which has repeatedly risen as exhumations have been carried out, could rise further. The Kenyan Red Cross said 112 people have been reported missing to a tracing and counselling desk it has set up at a local hospital.

The cult's leader, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested on April 14 following a tip-off that suggested the existence of shallow graves containing the bodies of at least 31 of his followers. Followers of the self-proclaimed Good News International Church had been living in several secluded settlements in an 800-acre area within the Shakahola forest.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Twitter that 33 people had so far been rescued. Earlier on Monday, the country's police chief Japhet Koome, visiting the scene, said most of the people were found in mass graves as well as eight who were found alive and emaciated, but later died.

"There is a lot of effort being put to arrest and anybody found culpable will be presented in the court to answer charges for the wrong he or she will have committed," he said, adding that 14 other cult members were in police custody.

Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, said that they would seek to press charges that are "commiserate with the crime that was committed."

Mackenzie was arraigned on April 15 at Malindi Law Courts, where the judge gave police 14 days to conduct investigations while he was kept in detention. Kenyan media have reported that he is refusing food and water.

Reuters was not able to reach any lawyer or representative for Mackenzie.