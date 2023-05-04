South Africans call for UK to return diamonds set in crown jewels

"If he wants to be a recognized monarchy, a respected monarchy by the African people, it would be wise of him to return what was taken from us without our consent," said Mothusi Kamanga, a lawyer and activist in Johannesburg who has promoted an online petition, which has gathered about 8,000 signatures, for the diamond to be returned.

Others said they didn't feel strongly about it.

"I don't think it matters anymore. Things have changed, we're evolving," said local resident Dieketseng Nzhadzhaba. "What mattered for them in the olden days about being superior... it doesn't matter to us anymore."