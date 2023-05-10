World not yet ready to 'switch off' fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says

"The renewable space is advancing and accelerating extremely fast but we are nowhere near to being able to say that we can switch off fossil fuels and solely depend on clean and renewable energy," Almheiri said on the sidelines of the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate conference in Washington.

"We are now in a transition and this transition needs to be just and pragmatic because not all countries have the resources," she added.

The UAE is co-hosting the AIM conference with the United States.

At last year's climate summit in Egypt, over 80 countries including the EU and small island nations agreed to include language in the outcome calling for a phase-down of all fossil fuels. Countries including Saudi Arabia and China urged Egypt not to include that language in the final text.

This month, G7 countries agreed to hasten their phaseout of fossil fuel consumption, although they did not set a firm date.