Russian governor says 'counter-terrorist operation' regime imposed in Belgorod
Drone footage released on Monday showed plumes of smoke rising in Russia's Belgorod region as the local governor said Ukrainian saboteurs had burst through the frontline from Ukraine.
In the short video clip, smoke could be seen rising above fields and buildings in the small town of Kozinka near the border with Ukraine.
Reuters was able to confirm the location as Kozinka by matching the terrain, buildings and road layout seen in the video to satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date the video was filmed. Reuters received the video from a spokesperson of the Liberty of Russia Legion.
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said a Ukrainian "sabotage group" had entered Russian territory in the nearby Graivoron district and was being repelled.
But the Ukrainian outlet Hromadske cited Ukrainian military intelligence as saying two armed Russian opposition groups, the Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), both consisting of Russian citizens, had carried out the attack.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed and that work was underway to drive out the "saboteurs," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.
A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv had nothing to do with the incursion, putting it down to Russia's emerging "violent resistance movement."
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that the Russian army, border guards, presidential guards and the FSB security service were involved in the operation. He said at least six people had been wounded and three houses and an administrative building damaged.
The Telegram channel Baza, which has links to Russia's security services, said there were indications of fighting in three settlements along the main road leading into Russia.
The "Open Belgorod" Telegram channel said power and water had been cut off in several villages.
Reuters was unable to verify the reports and the Ukrainian military was not immediately available for comment.
A group calling itself the Liberty of Russia Legion - a Ukraine-based Russian militia led by Russian opposition figure Ilya Ponomarev that says it is working inside Russia for Putin's overthrow - said on Twitter it had "completely liberated" Kozinka.
It said forward units had reached the district centre of Graivoron, further east.
"Moving on. Russia will be free!" it wrote.
In a written statement to Reuters, senior Zelenskiy aide Mykhailo Podolyak agreed with Ukrainian military intelligence.
"The Russian liberation movement can become something that will contribute to the correct end of the war in Ukraine and significantly speed up the beginning of transformational events in the Russian political elite," he said.
"The violent Russian resistance movement, whose architects are exclusively citizens of Russia itself, is gradually coming out of the underground. They are independent in their decisions, have certain experiences, and are free from fear."
Ukrainian social media users made regular reference to what they called the “Belgorod People’s Republic” - a nod to events in eastern Ukraine in 2014 when Russia-backed militias purporting to rebel against the Kyiv government declared "people’s republics" in the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk
