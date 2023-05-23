Russian governor says 'counter-terrorist operation' regime imposed in Belgorod

In the short video clip, smoke could be seen rising above fields and buildings in the small town of Kozinka near the border with Ukraine.

Reuters was able to confirm the location as Kozinka by matching the terrain, buildings and road layout seen in the video to satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date the video was filmed. Reuters received the video from a spokesperson of the Liberty of Russia Legion.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said a Ukrainian "sabotage group" had entered Russian territory in the nearby Graivoron district and was being repelled.

But the Ukrainian outlet Hromadske cited Ukrainian military intelligence as saying two armed Russian opposition groups, the Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), both consisting of Russian citizens, had carried out the attack.