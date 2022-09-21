World leaders slam Russia's invasion of Ukraine at UN General Assembly

Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, as world leaders meet at the United Nations in New York.

Draghi said it was imperative to find a lasting solution for peace.

''We can only emerge from crises by looking to the future, with courage and ambition. Our goal is peace. Such peace must be deemed acceptable to Ukraine. The only one that can be lasting and sustainable. So far, Russia has not shown that it wants an end to the conflict,'' he said.

Looking to the future, Draghi said he hoped Russia would ''return to the principles it chose to subscribe to in 1945.''

Russian President Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognizes he cannot win the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack," Scholz said in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

The return of imperialism, with Putin's war on Ukraine, was not just a disaster for Europe but for the global, rules-based peace order, the chancellor said. He called on the U.N. to defend this from those who would prefer a world where the "strong rule the weak.'' he said.

"Do we watch helplessly as some want to catapult us back into a world order where war is a common means of politics, independent nations must join their stronger neighbours or colonial masters, and prosperity and human rights are a privilege for the lucky few?" Scholz asked.

"Or do we manage together to ensure the multipolar world of the 21st century remains a multilateral world? My answer, as a German and European, is: we must manage it," he added.