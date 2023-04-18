US visa fees to rise from May 30
From May 30, the application and processing fees for visitor and other non-immigrant visas to the United States will rise to US$185 from $160. This fee applies to tourists and business travellers, as well as students.
The price for petition-based visas (H, L, O, P, Q and R) will rise to $205 from $190, while the fee for treaty traders, and treaty applicants in speciality occupations (E category) will rise to $315 from $205.
This visa covers seasonal workers, apprentices, artists, athletes and entertainers.
No information has been provided about an increase in fiancé or spousal visa fees, which currently stand at $265.
Other consular fees are not affected by the increase, including the waiver of the two-year residency for certain exchange visitors.
As of February 8, the US Embassy and other US missions in Thailand reduced the exchange rate to 34 baht to the US dollar from 36 baht.