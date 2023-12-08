Customers get first taste of CosMc’s, McDonald’s new chain, at secret opening

The first CosMc's location opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois, about 30 miles west of Chicago, as part of a limited test run.

McDonald's aims to open about 10 pilot stores by the end of 2024, with the rest set to come up in Texas, CEO Chris Kempczinski said. The company will study the results from the test locations for at least one year, he added.

Based on McDonald's alien character CosMc, which appeared in a series of advertisements in the 1980s and 90s, the CosMc's stores will also test Drive-Thru pickup lanes and cashless payment devices to boost service speed.

With drinks such as "Sour Cherry Energy Burst" and "Blueberry Ginger Boost," CosMc's could allow McDonald's to tap into the growing popularity of mixed cold beverages in the U.S., a trend that has boosted sales at coffee giant Starbucks.