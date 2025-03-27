Japan to consider all options over US auto tariffs: Ishiba

On the same day, Tokyo again asked Washington to exempt Japan from the auto tariffs.

When Kiyomi Tsujimoto, executive deputy president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, at a parliamentary committee meeting Thursday, urged the government to take measures against the US move, Ishiba said, "We are considering all possible responses."

At the same time, Ishiba suggested that the government plans to carefully assess the situation, saying, "We have to think about what will best serve Japan's national interests."