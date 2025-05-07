American shakedown, global system shakeup

Gold has long been accepted as a good means of payment (coinage) and store of value, but its main defect as a reserve currency standard is limited supply, which constrains the ability of governments to print money or borrow money. Gold creates a hard budget constraint independent of politics. When America began to lose gold reserves in the 1960s due to excessive spending on the Vietnam War, President Nixon abandoned the dollar peg in 1971, and the era of floating exchange rates with the dollar as the top reserve standard began. The new system gave the United States the ability to relax its fiscal discipline, since the rest of the world wanted to hold dollars as a reserve currency. This created an “exorbitant privilege”, identified by the Belgian/American economist Robert Triffin as a dilemma in which the more the world demanded US dollars, the greater its fiscal and trade deficits and therefore unsustainable debt. With flexible exchange rates and free flow of capital came the post-1980s era of fiscal and debt profligacy that encourages excessive consumption funded by debt, huge financial speculation rather than productive investments, periodic financial crises, bailed out by central banks’ lowering of interest rates that created asset bubbles and subsequent crashes.

Various initiatives to reform the international monetary system, such as the Palais Royale Initiative, centred around trying to replace the nationally-issued reserve currency (USD) with a multilaterally issued currency, the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights, which is a basket of the key reserve currencies. This proposal would not fly because the US did not want to lose the dollar’s special status, and the leading nations cannot agree on how to cede national currency issuance power to the IMF.

What these reformers missed, including myself as a former central banker, was that the natural substitute for a non-national reserve currency is not another artificially designed multilateral standard, but the historical candidate, gold. Gold is the only money that cannot be printed by governments or mined through cyber machines. If we cannot trust politicians, national governments or central bankers to manage our money, then a transparent gold market will be able to price such fiat currencies that will float against each other and gold.

As the United States began to run larger and larger fiscal deficits (currently 7% of GDP), trade deficit (3.1% of GDP) and run up net foreign liabilities to foreigners of $26 trillion by the end of 2024, dollar holders were until recently rewarded by outperformance in US financial asset returns. The US stock market is now at historical highs, and the bond market wobbled when the equity market corrected. This is exactly what happens in emerging markets. Global investors are now into “Sell or Hedge America”.

The shift out of dollars has already happened as central banks have reduced the share of dollars in their foreign exchange reserves from 71.5% in 2001 to 57.8 % in 2024. Central banks have been adding 1,000 tonnes of gold to their reserves for three years running, holding 36,195 tonnes as of January 2025, comprising 19.8% of total reserves at current prices, of which European central banks hold 64.1% of their reserves in gold.

The spectacular rise in gold prices to the peak of $3434 per ounce this week suggests a fundamental de-dollarisation not into other fiat currencies, but into gold. In other words, Trump’s financial engineers have tried to use a single weapon – tariffs – to reset the system, inadvertently pushing the system back towards a gold standard. Central banks cannot fight higher gold prices by selling precious reserves or higher interest rates, the last thing heavily indebted governments need.

Between financial engineers and gold, in gold I trust.

Andrew Sheng, 24 April 2025