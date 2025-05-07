Taiwan dollar surges; Hong Kong intervenes to defend peg

Taiwan occupies one of the most valuable and vulnerable points in the global economy, as the dominant manufacturer of high-end computer chips and supplier to both the U.S. and China.

Its currency, usually controlled by a central bank with a mandate for stability, has leapt 8% in two days, with traders complaining of no buyers for US dollars that insurers, exporters and investors suddenly wanted to sell.

The precise trigger for the sudden rise was not clear.

Yet the move coincided with the end of US-Taiwan trade talks in Washington, which fuelled speculation of an agreement to weaken the greenback in return for trade concessions.

Such a deal has been repeatedly denied by the central bank, but not entirely believed by a market which sees the Taiwan dollar's jump having its tacit approval, as well as likely to be welcomed by the United States.

The scale of the rally suggests a big unwinding is under way and shines a light on one economy among many where years of big trade surpluses have built up large long dollar positions at exporters and insurers that are now under question and on edge.

"The Taiwan dollar is appreciating at a faster pace than I've ever seen," said one senior Taiwanese financial industry executive, on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.