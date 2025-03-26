Unlocking Greater Bay Area Opportunities: Hong Kong as Thailand’s Gateway

As a major gateway to the GBA, Hong Kong plays a crucial role in facilitating cross-border trade, investment and innovation. Mr Parson Lam, the Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok (HKETO), shared how Thai businesses can leverage Hong Kong’s unique strengths to gain access to this vast and rapidly growing market.

GBA as a global economic powerhouse

Mr Lam highlighted that the region presents unparalleled opportunities for Thai enterprises looking to expand internationally. With a population of approximately 87 million and a combined GDP of US$2 trillion in 2023, the GBA ranks among the world’s top economies, keeping up with that of Canada or Italy, and is roughly equivalent to the tenth- or eleventh-largest economy in the world. It has already attracted 70% of Fortune Global 500 companies, underscoring its strategic importance as a global business hub.

"Hong Kong remains the most business-friendly gateway for Thai businesses to enter the GBA market, thanks to its low tax regime, free flow of capital, and common law system under the ‘one country, two systems’ framework,” he said. “Our deep and liquid financial market further strengthens Hong Kong’s position as a preferred destination for regional expansion.”

The city is ranked as the number three financial centre in the world, after New York and London. The stock market continues to be vibrant with a market capitalisation of US$4.4 trillion, ranked in the top eight in the world, and Hong Kong was the 4th largest initial public offering market in 2024, raising more than US$11.2 billion US dollars. Furthermore, Hong Kong has a leading position in the offshore RMB market, where 80% of offshore RMB payments around the world are settled there.