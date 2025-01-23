HKETO: Exploring New Horizons in Hong Kong-Thailand Collaboration

Hong Kong and Thailand’s longstanding partnership continues to strengthen. In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Parson Lam, Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok (HKETO), highlighted some of Hong Kong’s recent initiatives in economic development which would provide business opportunities for Thailand.

“Our office represents the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government in Thailand. Our mission is to deepen connections and foster trade, economic and cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and Thailand,” Lam began by introducing the role of the HKETO.

“Thailand and Hong Kong share a long-standing history of friendship and collaboration. There is a strong foundation for us to elevate our collaboration across trade, culture, tourism, and other sectors to new heights.”

When asked about Hong Kong’s distinct advantages as a business hub, Lam emphasised its unique position under the “one country, two systems” framework.

“Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China; at the same time, we enjoy a high degree of autonomy in various areas. We maintain our own economic system with free flow of capital, our own social systems with free flow of information and freedom of speech, as well as an independent judicial system based on common law,” he remarked.

Lam further highlighted the city’s business-friendly environment, with a low and simple tax regime—profits tax is capped at 16.5%, with no capital gains, inheritance taxes, or VAT. He also noted Hong Kong’s strategic geographic location, with half of the world’s population reachable within a five-hour flight, as well as its world-class airport connecting to 180 destinations and status as a global logistics and aviation hub.