BOI joins Thai state agencies to bolster foreign investment drive

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has announced a collaborative initiative with key government agencies to fortify the nation’s infrastructure, promote clean energy, and enhance digital capabilities.

The initiatives are aimed at attracting foreign investment and cultivating a skilled workforce for emerging industries.

Speaking at the BOI’s annual “Ignite Thailand: Invest in Endless Opportunities” conference on Wednesday, secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi outlined the BOI’s strategic vision to transition Thailand’s economy towards a technology and innovation-driven model.

“Our focus is on promoting projects that deliver substantial economic benefits and high value,” he said.

The BOI would collaborate with relevant ministries to develop a robust investment ecosystem, including workforce development in sectors such as semiconductors, printed circuit boards, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence, he said.