BOI joins Thai state agencies to bolster foreign investment drive

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has announced a collaborative initiative with key government agencies to fortify the nation’s infrastructure, promote clean energy, and enhance digital capabilities.
The initiatives are aimed at attracting foreign investment and cultivating a skilled workforce for emerging industries.
Speaking at the BOI’s annual “Ignite Thailand: Invest in Endless Opportunities” conference on Wednesday, secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi outlined the BOI’s strategic vision to transition Thailand’s economy towards a technology and innovation-driven model.
“Our focus is on promoting projects that deliver substantial economic benefits and high value,” he said.
The BOI would collaborate with relevant ministries to develop a robust investment ecosystem, including workforce development in sectors such as semiconductors, printed circuit boards, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence, he said.
“We are also committed to enhancing digital infrastructure, streamlining regulatory processes, and strengthening supply chains to support future industry growth,” he added.
Addressing the impact of escalating trade tensions, Narit emphasised Thailand’s readiness to mitigate potential disruptions. “We will ensure that promoted projects involve genuine production processes within Thailand and prevent any misuse of entitlements. We are also encouraging the use of local components and joint ventures to bolster domestic manufacturers.”
Furthermore, the BOI is working with the Ministry of Finance to alleviate the effects of the Global Minimum Tax by offering tax credits for investments that enhance competitiveness, such as research and development, skills training, and production efficiency improvements.
Wisit Wisitsora-at, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, highlighted Thailand’s ambition to become a regional digital hub.
“Our national strategy is to increase the digital economy’s contribution to GDP to 30% by 2027 and to rank among the top 30 countries globally in digital competitiveness,” he said.
With Thailand currently ranked 37th globally and third in ASEAN, the ministry is committed to developing digital infrastructure through initiatives such as the “Cloud First” policy, AI development, and the establishment of special economic zones, he added.
Prasert Sinsukprasert, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Energy, detailed plans to address global energy challenges and support the transition to green industries.
“Our revised Power Development Plan aims to increase clean energy generation from 22.6% in 2024 to 51% by 2037, adding 63,867 megawatts,” he said.
The ministry is also exploring the implementation of Direct Power Purchase Agreements to facilitate renewable energy procurement for industries, including data centres.
Supachai Pathumnakul, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, outlined plans to develop a skilled workforce for future industries.
“We aim to produce 80,000 personnel for the semiconductor and advanced electronics sectors, 150,000 for the electric vehicle industry, and 50,000 for AI within five years,” he said.
The ministry’s STEM One-Stop Service platform will collaborate with the BOI to offer investment incentives for companies investing in skills development. Research funding will also be provided to support the development of future-ready talent.
These coordinated efforts by the BOI and its partner agencies underscore Thailand’s commitment to attracting investment and fostering sustainable economic growth through innovation and skills development, he said.