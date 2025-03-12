Thailand ready to turn uncertainties into opportunities: Paetongtarn

At the “Ignite Thailand: Invest in Endless Opportunities” event on Wednesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra underscored her government’s achievements during its first six months in office.
She also proudly announced that foreign investment roadshows last year have attracted more than 1.13 trillion baht in committed investments.
In her keynote address at the event, she emphasised her government’s focus on accelerating infrastructure development to accommodate this influx of investment, positioning Thailand as a key regional economic hub.
“As prime minister, my role is to turn global uncertainties into opportunities for Thailand,” she said. “This requires cooperation from the government, private sector and the public. My government is committed to fostering confidence, ensuring resource and human capital readiness, and demonstrating that Thailand offers secure and rewarding investment opportunities.”
The event, held at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok, was attended by key government figures, including Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Thai trade representative Nalinee Taveesin, and Board of Investment (BOI) secretary-seneral Narit Therdsteerasukdi.
Paetongtarn outlined several major infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and economic competitiveness, including high-speed rail and dual-track railway systems to improve connectivity between Thailand’s South and major commercial hubs.
She also mentioned the recently approved MRT Purple Line and Southern Purple Line, as well as the second phase of Northeast high-speed rail project to strengthen regional transport networks.
"This connectivity will boost economic opportunities for our country, both in terms of goods transportation and tourism," Paetongtarn explained.
The government has also launched the Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 development project and expanded airport services both in Bangkok and regional areas to support growing tourism and trade.
The premier also highlighted the ambitious Land Bridge project, the cornerstone of her government’s strategy to connect the Andaman Sea to the Gulf of Thailand. The project has attracted international interest, including from China.
“If successfully implemented, the Land Bridge project will unlock vast economic opportunities in trade, tourism and employment,” Paetongtarn said.
The prime minister also stressed the importance of investment in digital technology, particularly in attracting data centres and future industries to Thailand.
To support this, the government is providing scholarships to students in digital fields, attracting global talent to drive technological advancement and local workforce upskilling and training 80,000 digital professionals to meet future industry demands.
The 1.13 trillion baht in investment applications marks Thailand’s highest investment promotion figure in a decade, according to the Board of Investment (BOI).
Paetongtarn attributed this success to collaboration across sectors, particularly the BOI’s proactive efforts in attracting foreign direct investment.
"Thailand's economic growth requires cooperation from all sectors – the government, private enterprises and the citizens,” she said. “By working together to create a favourable investment climate, we can drive sustainable and long-term economic development.”