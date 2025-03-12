Thailand ready to turn uncertainties into opportunities: Paetongtarn

At the “Ignite Thailand: Invest in Endless Opportunities” event on Wednesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra underscored her government’s achievements during its first six months in office.

She also proudly announced that foreign investment roadshows last year have attracted more than 1.13 trillion baht in committed investments.

In her keynote address at the event, she emphasised her government’s focus on accelerating infrastructure development to accommodate this influx of investment, positioning Thailand as a key regional economic hub.

“As prime minister, my role is to turn global uncertainties into opportunities for Thailand,” she said. “This requires cooperation from the government, private sector and the public. My government is committed to fostering confidence, ensuring resource and human capital readiness, and demonstrating that Thailand offers secure and rewarding investment opportunities.”

The event, held at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok, was attended by key government figures, including Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Thai trade representative Nalinee Taveesin, and Board of Investment (BOI) secretary-seneral Narit Therdsteerasukdi.