  Let’s not Mistake Corporate Social Responsibility for Corporate Decency

Reward cooperation, not competition

Perhaps one of the biggest impediments to a culture of decency is internal competition between employees. It’s a natural human trait that can be compounded by promotion processes that rely heavily on KPIs. The behaviors that foster good relations between employees, such as cooperativeness, compassion, and supportiveness, are more difficult to quantify, but if you care about a workplace where decency is valued, these qualities need to be recognized and rewarded.

This is not to say that these are the only qualities that we should focus on when we’re looking to promote someone, but we also need to recognize that personal ambition and the ability to cooperate aren’t mutually exclusive. Speaking from my own experience at Mastercard, we find that employees at all levels of the company do best when helping each other be great. In fact, they can recognize others for it through an in-house platform where employees are able to write notes of appreciation for their colleagues’ acts of support and kindness—a demonstration of our Decency Quotation, as we call it, in action.

This culture of collaboration and collective growth allows us to be externally—rather than internally—competitive. An employee culture of “sharp elbows” tends to result in a battered and bruised workforce, rather than one that feels supported and unified in its goals.

Make decency a foundation—not just an add-on

In a time of upheaval, growing internal and external expectations, and changing cultural norms, many corporate entities are rushing to demonstrate their awareness and elevate how they practice inclusion and care. While commendable, doing right by employees (and communities at large) should be a consistent guiding principle, rather than a sudden response to the changing tides of culture and other social forces. An enduring ethos of decency, regardless of what’s happening in the world more broadly, promotes a sense of trust and safety internally and lends greater credence to companies’ efforts to tackle big societal issues. At its most fundamental level, a foundation of decency also means that complex issues can be discussed openly, with empathy, in an environment where everyone can have their voices heard.

Decency shouldn’t require inducements

As a company focused on building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper, at Mastercard we’ve found that a greater sense of empathy among our employees allows us to have a more open-minded, human-centric approach when designing our solutions. In a safe workplace where employees’ contributions are respected, they’re also more likely to embrace new ideas and innovate in ways that drive true business impact.

We all want to be treated decently. To say that this very central trait doesn’t need to be encouraged in our offices and in our boardrooms is to say that decency isn’t important in the places where we spend a great deal of our time and effort. Quiet, modest decency has been overlooked for too long in the business world, but if we want to create enduring, happy teams, that has to change. Don’t be decent because it’s good for the company—be decent because it’s good for us all as humans.

By Amanda Gervey, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Asia Pacific · Mastercard