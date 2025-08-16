NT, Security Pitch join forces on integrated national digital security

"This partnership will allow us to co-develop Thailand's National Security and Trust Infrastructure," Pakorn said. "By using AI technologies and integrated systems, we will enhance our ability to prevent threats across cybersecurity, public safety, and data protection. This is crucial for the digital era and will support the development of smart cities, safe tourism, and business sectors looking for more sustainable security standards."

Collaborative Initiatives to Be Rolled Out Soon

Following the agreement, NT and Security Pitch will begin joint research and development to deliver new national-level security services. Key initiatives include:

AI-Powered Public Safety Management: Implementing AI for public safety in major cities, tourist destinations, and economic zones.

Expanded Service Collaborations: Partnering with taxi operators, the Royal Thai Police, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to improve safety for residents and tourists.

National Safe Zones and Verified Trust Nodes: Utilising NT’s infrastructure to create a network of "National Safe Zones" and a "Verified Trust Nodes" system. This will strengthen digital transaction security for sectors such as banking, e-commerce, and logistics, both domestically and internationally.

These initiatives are expected to be rolled out gradually shortly, marking a significant step toward a safer and more secure digital landscape for Thailand.