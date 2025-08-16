NT, Security Pitch join forces on integrated national digital security

In a move to strengthen Thailand’s digital infrastructure, National Telecom Public Company Limited (NT) and Security Pitch Co., Ltd. have officially signed a strategic partnership. The collaboration aims to develop advanced, integrated security technologies to enhance national security and build a robust foundation of digital trust.
A Unified Vision for a Secure Digital Future
Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana, President of NT, highlighted the importance of digital security in today's world, emphasising its role in protecting personal data, business information, and critical infrastructure. He stated that NT's extensive nationwide infrastructure, including its internet, mobile networks, data centres, and AI capabilities, provides a powerful base for this partnership.
"This collaboration with Security Pitch is a strategic step to leverage our strengths and develop integrated security technologies," Sanpachai explained. "Our goal is not only to expand business opportunities but, more importantly, to drive national security and digital trust. We aim to build a security ecosystem that safeguards lives and property and reinforces trust in Thailand’s digital transactions. We have great confidence in this collaboration, as Security Pitch is a true Thai company with deep expertise in the security field."
Pakorn Thongjeen, CEO of Security Pitch, echoed this sentiment, noting that his company brings over 15 years of experience in developing a Converged Security Platform. This platform encompasses everything from physical security and cybersecurity to personal data protection and public safety, including its globally recognised AI Security Cyborg.
"This partnership will allow us to co-develop Thailand's National Security and Trust Infrastructure," Pakorn said. "By using AI technologies and integrated systems, we will enhance our ability to prevent threats across cybersecurity, public safety, and data protection. This is crucial for the digital era and will support the development of smart cities, safe tourism, and business sectors looking for more sustainable security standards."
Collaborative Initiatives to Be Rolled Out Soon
Following the agreement, NT and Security Pitch will begin joint research and development to deliver new national-level security services. Key initiatives include:
AI-Powered Public Safety Management: Implementing AI for public safety in major cities, tourist destinations, and economic zones.
Expanded Service Collaborations: Partnering with taxi operators, the Royal Thai Police, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to improve safety for residents and tourists.
National Safe Zones and Verified Trust Nodes: Utilising NT’s infrastructure to create a network of "National Safe Zones" and a "Verified Trust Nodes" system. This will strengthen digital transaction security for sectors such as banking, e-commerce, and logistics, both domestically and internationally.
These initiatives are expected to be rolled out gradually shortly, marking a significant step toward a safer and more secure digital landscape for Thailand.