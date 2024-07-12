Further delay in hearing case against PM affecting growth: experts

The economic recovery projections for this year are 2.5-2.6%, and for next year, 3%. If the economy improves, investor confidence will return, leading to a gradual recovery in direct investments and the stock market.

“The market is watching to see if government measures will indeed restructure the Thai economy as promised,” Paiboon added.

Supavud Saicheua, chairman of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), confirmed that the ongoing political uncertainty affects investor confidence and delays economic recovery. However, he anticipates that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates once this year during the US presidential election period, which could prevent a recession.

If former President Trump wins the election, global economic risks might increase, impacting Thai long-term interest rates and raising government and private sector costs. This scenario would also affect Thailand’s economic outlook for the second half of this year and the next.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, managing director and chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, pointed out that economic recovery in the latter half of this year is under pressure due to prolonged political uncertainty, which affects government policy implementation and investment sentiment in the Thai stock market.

Despite expectations of increased government spending and Federal Reserve rate cuts supporting the baht, economic conditions and corporate profits, the Thai economy and stock market remain vulnerable to uncertainties from the upcoming US presidential election.

Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chief advisor to the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, reported that the Consumer Confidence Index for June 2024 dropped to 58.9 from 60.5 in May, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline and the lowest level in nine months since October 2023.

The overall confidence in the Thai economy, employment opportunities, and future income has decreased for four consecutive months. The main reasons are rising living costs, shrinking purchasing power due to high household debt, and political instability, particularly concerns over the Constitutional Court’s pending ruling on Srettha, which could impact government economic policies such as the digital wallet scheme and minimum wage adjustments.

