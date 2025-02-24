Three hopes for the Russia-Ukraine War

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director of TPSO, revealed that the Russia-Ukraine war, which has lasted for three years since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, is approaching a critical turning point. This follows the return of Donald Trump as President of the United States, who has accelerated efforts to pave the way for peace negotiations. There is growing hope that the potential resolution of the conflict will contribute to the recovery of global trade and the economy in the near future.

The Russia-Ukraine war has had both direct and indirect impacts on the global and Thai economies. The global economy has faced an energy price crisis, prolonged inflation, and persistently high interest rates due to the conflict in Ukraine and economic sanctions, which have disrupted supply chains for agricultural products, commodities, and contributed to global energy price volatility.

The global economy experienced weak growth during 2022–2024, expanding by 3.6%, 3.3%, and 3.2%, respectively—a sharp slowdown from the 6.6% growth in 2021. These figures remain below the pre-COVID-19 decade average (2000–2019) of 3.8%. Similarly, Thailand's economy also slowed in 2023, in line with global economic conditions, while exports contracted for the first time in three years due to tight monetary policies in various countries, which exerted pressure on the overall economy.