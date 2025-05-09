  Thailand sees robust retail gold investment demand in Q1

Surging Gold ETFs Fuel Q1 Global Demand

The global total quarterly gold demand (including OTC ) was 1,206t, a 1% increase year-on-year, in a record high price environment, in which gold surpassed US$3,000/oz.

The gold ETF revival fuelled a more-than doubling of total investment demand to 552t, a 170% year-on-year increase and the highest since Q1 2022. ETF inflows accelerated around the world, totalling 226t in the first quarter, as price momentum and tariff policy uncertainty drove investors to gold as a haven.

Global bar and coin demand increased 3% y/y, remaining elevated at 325t during Q1, spurred by a surge of retail investment in China, which posted its second-highest quarter on record. Eastern investors drove much of the global demand for bar and coin, offsetting Western weakness as appetite in the US dropped 22% year-on-year, alongside a modest 12% recovery in Europe, but from a very low base in the same quarter last year.

Central Banks are now entering their 16th consecutive year of net-buying, adding 244t to global reserves in Q1 amidst ongoing global uncertainty. While this level of demand was 21% lower year-on-year, it remains robust and in line with the quarterly average for the last three years of sustained, strong buying.