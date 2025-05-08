Vietnam launches 10-year golden visa to boost tourism and investment

According to a Times of India report, the golden visa offers long-term, renewable residency to individuals who contribute to Vietnam’s tourism, innovation, or economy, with the aim of attracting long-term tourists, investors, and foreign professionals.

Vietnam hopes the initiative will foster closer cultural and economic ties, particularly with Indian nationals. The country has also streamlined its visa procedures for tourism and short-term business travel by introducing a more digital-friendly process, eliminating the need for embassy visits.

Beyond economic opportunities, Vietnam is promoting a lifestyle that blends traditional charm with modern comforts. Cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang are renowned for their safety and affordability. A wide range of international schools, hospitals, and housing options are available to foreigners seeking residency.