Vietnam launches 10-year golden visa to boost tourism and investment

According to a Times of India report, the golden visa offers long-term, renewable residency to individuals who contribute to Vietnam’s tourism, innovation, or economy, with the aim of attracting long-term tourists, investors, and foreign professionals.
Vietnam hopes the initiative will foster closer cultural and economic ties, particularly with Indian nationals. The country has also streamlined its visa procedures for tourism and short-term business travel by introducing a more digital-friendly process, eliminating the need for embassy visits.
Beyond economic opportunities, Vietnam is promoting a lifestyle that blends traditional charm with modern comforts. Cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang are renowned for their safety and affordability. A wide range of international schools, hospitals, and housing options are available to foreigners seeking residency.
According to Vietnam+, more than 7.67 million foreign visitors arrived in Vietnam during the first four months of this year, marking a 23.8% year-on-year increase, based on data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.
The majority of visitors came from China, with 1.95 million arrivals, followed by South Korea (1.58 million). Other key markets included Taiwan (440,000) and the United States (323,000). Japan, Cambodia, Australia, India, Malaysia, and Thailand were also among the top 10 source markets.
European markets have continued to grow steadily, supported by Vietnam’s visa exemption policy. The United Kingdom recorded a 20.7% increase in visitors, followed by France (24.7%), Germany (18.8%), Italy (32.6%), Spain (12.9%), Denmark (12.7%), Sweden (16.3%), and Norway (11.5%).
The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism plans to launch seven promotional campaigns with the goal of attracting between 22 and 23 million international arrivals this year.