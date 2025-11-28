Thai employers compete for high-skilled talent, boosting salaries

The overview of the Thai labour market heading into 2026 reflects significant challenges in securing quality talent.
Over 67% of organisations reveal that candidates lack the required skills and experience, intensifying the competition to attract top talent at both specialist and senior executive levels.
Regarding hiring trends, over 33% of organisations plan to increase their headcount by 5–10% next year, while 40% will maintain current staffing levels.
This aligns with a positive outlook for salary adjustments, as 97% of employers plan to offer pay increases, matching the expectations of over 93% of employees who anticipate a raise.
However, employee concerns are evident: approximately 60% of staff worry their skills will not keep pace with AI due to a lack of training.
Furthermore, over 60% view compensation and benefits that do not align with their expectations as a major obstacle when seeking new employment.
The key factors employees use to choose a job remain competitive compensation (60%), flexibility (44%), and job security (37%).
Punyanuch Sirisawadwattana, Country Manager at Robert Walters Thailand, notes that the trend of skills-based hiring will become increasingly vital next year.
Organisations seek candidates who can deliver immediate value, making the selection process longer but more accurate.
She adds that ready-to-go talent with niche skills is likely to receive salary increments of 15–20%.
Beyond skills-based hiring, reskilling is a crucial strategy.
Over 60% of employees value internal training to close skill gaps, while organisations must invest in developing their workforce’s capabilities to enhance agility and cope with volatile business environments.
In the context of Thailand’s low unemployment rate and dwindling applicant numbers, skill development and skills-based recruitment are becoming central to defining an organisation's long-term competitiveness.
The role of organisational leaders will be particularly prominent in 2026.
Many companies are slowing general hiring but are prioritising the recruitment of senior executives to drive strategy and ensure stability.
Natiya Saul, Director at Robert Walters Thailand, states that economic and political volatility, coupled with a strengthening baht impacting exports and tourism, necessitate leaders who are resilient, visionary, and capable of guiding their teams through uncertainty.
However, executive recruitment faces constraints, including a limited pool of suitable candidates, high salary expectations (53%), and the reluctance of over 26% of executives to change jobs.
Simultaneously, talent competition is fierce, evidenced by counteroffers and buy-backs standing at over 26%.
Organisations are also increasing their assessment of soft skills for leadership roles, particularly analytical thinking, communication, collaboration, emotional intelligence, and positive attitude.
This gives local leaders who understand the Thai market an advantage in driving sustainable organisational growth.
Retaining Top Talent – Compensation Remains Key
Amid the competition for high-potential talent, Thai organisations must focus on retention strategies.
Over 74% of employers plan to implement a 2–4% salary increase next year, while over 35% will boost compensation for new hires by 1–5%, and over 21% are willing to offer a significant 11–15% increase to secure quality personnel.
A human-centric organisational culture is gaining importance, emphasising trust, empathy, continuous learning, and leadership development.
Popular benefits offered by Thai organisations continue to include annual bonuses (over 90%), private health insurance (over 69%), and travel allowances (over 53%), all of which help reduce turnover in sectors facing high talent competition.
The adoption of AI in the Thai labour market is expanding, with over 37% of organisations using AI to boost workforce efficiency and over 30% utilising it in other functions. Jobs at high risk of being replaced by AI include administrative, accounting, finance, and IT roles.
Large organisations are implementing AI from job posting and interview scheduling to virtual candidate assessment systems, making the selection process faster and more accurate. Despite the expanding role of AI, recruiters remain central, as human judgment and skills are essential for selecting the right personnel.