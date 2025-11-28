Thai employers compete for high-skilled talent, boosting salaries

The overview of the Thai labour market heading into 2026 reflects significant challenges in securing quality talent.

Over 67% of organisations reveal that candidates lack the required skills and experience, intensifying the competition to attract top talent at both specialist and senior executive levels.

Regarding hiring trends, over 33% of organisations plan to increase their headcount by 5–10% next year, while 40% will maintain current staffing levels.

This aligns with a positive outlook for salary adjustments, as 97% of employers plan to offer pay increases, matching the expectations of over 93% of employees who anticipate a raise.

However, employee concerns are evident: approximately 60% of staff worry their skills will not keep pace with AI due to a lack of training.

Furthermore, over 60% view compensation and benefits that do not align with their expectations as a major obstacle when seeking new employment.

The key factors employees use to choose a job remain competitive compensation (60%), flexibility (44%), and job security (37%).

Punyanuch Sirisawadwattana, Country Manager at Robert Walters Thailand, notes that the trend of skills-based hiring will become increasingly vital next year.

Organisations seek candidates who can deliver immediate value, making the selection process longer but more accurate.

She adds that ready-to-go talent with niche skills is likely to receive salary increments of 15–20%.

Beyond skills-based hiring, reskilling is a crucial strategy.

Over 60% of employees value internal training to close skill gaps, while organisations must invest in developing their workforce’s capabilities to enhance agility and cope with volatile business environments.