Huawei Thailand Wins “Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2025” for Innovation Excellence

The recognition underscores Huawei’s dedication to driving Thailand’s digital transformation, advancing technological innovation, and ensuring inclusive access to digital opportunities for businesses and communities nationwide.

The awards are organized by Thailand Management Association (TMA) in collaboration with Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration, Chulalongkorn University, with Dr. Kirida Bhaopichitr, Assistant Minister of Commerce, presided over the ceremony. This year, Dr. Chawapol Jariyawiroj, President of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., received the award in front of Her Royal Highness’s portrait.

Receiving the Thailand Corporate Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year highlights Huawei’s ongoing commitment to innovation, digital infrastructure development, and creating inclusive digital opportunities. Huawei has played a pivotal role in strengthening Thailand as a digital hub in ASEAN, supporting economic growth and technological advancement.