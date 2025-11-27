Huawei Thailand Wins “Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2025” for Innovation Excellence

The recognition underscores Huawei’s dedication to driving Thailand’s digital transformation, advancing technological innovation, and ensuring inclusive access to digital opportunities for businesses and communities nationwide.
The awards are organized by Thailand Management Association (TMA) in collaboration with Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration, Chulalongkorn University, with Dr. Kirida Bhaopichitr, Assistant Minister of Commerce, presided over the ceremony. This year, Dr. Chawapol Jariyawiroj, President of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., received the award in front of Her Royal Highness’s portrait.
Receiving the Thailand Corporate Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year highlights Huawei’s ongoing commitment to innovation, digital infrastructure development, and creating inclusive digital opportunities. Huawei has played a pivotal role in strengthening Thailand as a digital hub in ASEAN, supporting economic growth and technological advancement.
Mr. Nithi Patarachoke, Chairman of TMA, said: “We aim to support Thai businesses to move forward sustainably and strengthen the country’s economic growth. All award-winning organizations not only demonstrate management excellence but also serve as inspiration and role models for others nationwide to improve efficiency and effectiveness.”
Mr. David Li, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd, added: “We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award for the fourth consecutive year. It reflects our commitment to driving technological innovation and supports Thailand’s transition toward a fully connected and intelligent future. Guided by our vision, ‘Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand,’ we strive to bring digital technology to every person, home, and organization, creating lasting value for Thai society.”
Over the past three years, Dr. Chawapol added that Huawei has collaborated with partners across Thailand and ASEAN to advance a sustainable, digitally empowered future. The company has worked closely with leading network operators to enhance 5G performance, accelerate AI adoption in key industries, and strengthen connectivity in high-density areas such as mass transit stations, shopping districts, and logistics networks. Huawei has also invested in three data centers in Thailand, providing secure, high-performance digital infrastructure and supporting more than 220 government agencies through Huawei Cloud solutions.
Huawei also emphasizes talent development, collaborating with government agencies and academic institutions, including Chulalongkorn University, to strengthen the digital skills of Thai professionals. The company aims to develop over 30,000 digital talents by 2025, laying a solid foundation for Thailand’s digital future and supporting the growth of AI and cloud capabilities in the region.
Looking ahead, Huawei remains committed to continuous innovation, empowering Thailand to achieve a smart, sustainable digital economy, and reinforcing the country’s leadership in digital transformation across ASEAN.