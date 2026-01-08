Thailand enters technical deflation after nine months of falling prices

Assoc Prof Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, said Thailand has entered “technical deflation” after headline inflation stayed negative for nine consecutive months.
Speaking to Thai newspaper Thansettakij, he said economists typically define technical deflation as a sustained fall in prices for more than six months.
He attributed the current bout mainly to lower production costs, particularly cheaper fuel and persistently low agricultural prices.
However, he noted that core inflation, which strips out energy and fresh food, remains positive, suggesting underlying purchasing power has not yet reached crisis levels.
Thanavath said the key distinction in the current situation is that Thailand’s GDP is still expanding, albeit at a rate below its potential.
In theory, deflation becomes dangerous when it coincides with negative GDP growth, creating a “deflationary spiral” in which consumers delay purchases in expectation of lower prices, businesses lose revenue, cut jobs, and the economy slides into a deeper downturn.
He argued the most worrying macroeconomic signal is not the negative inflation figure itself, but Thailand’s prolonged period of weak growth.
If the government and the central bank fail to align fiscal and monetary policies to bring inflation back within its target range, Thailand could risk falling into a long-term poverty trap and economic stagnation.
He said the economy is currently growing amid falling costs and intense competition, leaving firms unable to pass costs, or excess profits, on to consumers because of fierce market rivalry and fragile purchasing power.
Thanavath forecasts headline inflation in 2026 will return to positive territory at around 0.5%, supported by a rebound in agricultural prices as farmers cut planting when prices are too low, reducing supply and allowing prices to recover.
On the producer price index (PPI), he said inflation trends remain an important leading indicator, with two main downward pressures:
He said the PPI is likely to remain negative in the first quarter, before recovering into positive territory in the second half of the year as the global economy adjusts better to trade-war conditions and overseas orders begin to stabilise.