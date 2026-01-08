MHESI Joins Forces with ASU and SIA to Build Workforce Foundations and Drive the Thailand Semiconductor Roadmap

The event brought together representatives from government agencies, industry, higher education institutions, and national partners to jointly brainstorm and steer Thailand’s semiconductor industry from policy formulation toward concrete implementation.

In his closing remarks, Prof. Dr.Supachai Pathumnakul, Permanent Secretary of MHESI, stated that the workshop was designed as a “practical working platform” that systematically connects policy, industry, and the higher education system. MHESI will serve as the central mechanism to integrate the outcomes of this forum into future policy directions and workforce development initiatives.

“The success of Thailand’s semiconductor industry depends on close alignment between policy, industry demand, and workforce development. This is a key role of MHESI in ensuring that the entire ecosystem moves forward in the same direction,” he said.

The workshop also received strong cooperation from the Board of Investment (BOI), which plays a vital role in linking policy with the private sector and incorporating real investment perspectives into the roadmap design. This ensures structural alignment among investment promotion measures, workforce development, and the enhancement of national competitiveness.