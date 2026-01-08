MHESI Joins Forces with ASU and SIA to Build Workforce Foundations and Drive the Thailand Semiconductor Roadmap

The event brought together representatives from government agencies, industry, higher education institutions, and national partners to jointly brainstorm and steer Thailand’s semiconductor industry from policy formulation toward concrete implementation.
In his closing remarks, Prof. Dr.Supachai Pathumnakul, Permanent Secretary of MHESI, stated that the workshop was designed as a “practical working platform” that systematically connects policy, industry, and the higher education system. MHESI will serve as the central mechanism to integrate the outcomes of this forum into future policy directions and workforce development initiatives.
“The success of Thailand’s semiconductor industry depends on close alignment between policy, industry demand, and workforce development. This is a key role of MHESI in ensuring that the entire ecosystem moves forward in the same direction,” he said.
The workshop also received strong cooperation from the Board of Investment (BOI), which plays a vital role in linking policy with the private sector and incorporating real investment perspectives into the roadmap design. This ensures structural alignment among investment promotion measures, workforce development, and the enhancement of national competitiveness.
Earlier, Dr.Punpermsak Aruni, Deputy Permanent Secretary of MHESI, delivered the opening keynote address, emphasizing that semiconductors are a critical infrastructure of the modern technology-driven economy and represent a strategic opportunity for Thailand to elevate its position in the global value chain. Deep and targeted workforce development, he noted, is the core of this strategy.
From the education sector, Assoc. Prof. Dr.Panavy Pookaiyaudom, President of Mahanakorn University of Technology (MUT) and the MUT National Semiconductor Training Center, highlighted the university’s crucial role in translating national strategies into curricula and training programs that lead to industry-relevant career pathways. The focus is on developing talent in high-potential, high-demand fields while creating scalable learning models that can be expanded nationwide.
On international collaboration, Mr. Jose Quiroga, representative from Arizona State University (ASU), USA, described the partnership with Thailand as a “co-design” approach at the system level—ranging from policy and curriculum development to workforce training aligned with international standards and national contexts—supported by knowledge exchange and insights from the global semiconductor industry.
The workshop also benefited from perspectives shared by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), which reflected global industry trends, technologies, and in-demand skills. These insights will inform the design of curricula, training programs, and Thailand’s workforce development system to ensure modernity, strong industry linkage, and international competitiveness.
The Thailand Semiconductor Roadmap Co-Design Workshop featured national policy briefings, exchanges with global industry experts, and breakout discussions across six key themes, including workforce development, infrastructure, innovation, and business facilitation. Outcomes from this forum will serve as critical inputs for the development of the Thailand Semiconductor Roadmap and its translation into concrete actions in the next phase.