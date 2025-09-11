Thai companies pay over THB500 billion dividends in first 8 months of 2025

The Research Division of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) reported that in the first eight months of 2025, listed companies on the SET and the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) paid dividends to shareholders as follows: 563 companies distributed dividends 593 times, with a total payout of 499.36 billion baht.

Most companies paid dividends once during this period, while 30 companies distributed dividends twice.

Compared with the same period in 2024, the number of dividend payments decreased from 605 to 593, while the total dividend value increased from 423.24 billion baht to 499.36 billion baht, representing an 18.0% rise.