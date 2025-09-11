Thai companies pay over THB500 billion dividends in first 8 months of 2025

The Research Division of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) reported that in the first eight months of 2025, listed companies on the SET and the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) paid dividends to shareholders as follows: 563 companies distributed dividends 593 times, with a total payout of 499.36 billion baht.
Most companies paid dividends once during this period, while 30 companies distributed dividends twice.
Compared with the same period in 2024, the number of dividend payments decreased from 605 to 593, while the total dividend value increased from 423.24 billion baht to 499.36 billion baht, representing an 18.0% rise.
During the dividend season from March to May 2025, companies paid dividends 534 times, accounting for 90.1% of all payouts in the first eight months. May 2025 recorded the highest number of dividend payments, with 456 distributions, equivalent to 76.9% of all dividend payments during this period.
In terms of dividend value during the March–May 2025 season, total payouts amounted to 440.95 billion baht, up 20.4% from the same period last year.
Breaking down dividend payments by business sector from January to August 2025, the three sectors with the highest total payouts were banking, energy & utilities, and information & communication technology (ICT).
These dividend statistics provide investors with a preliminary overview of the timing and magnitude of dividend distributions, assisting in planning stock selection and timing for dividend investment. Investors are advised to also consider companies’ profitability and other factors that could affect financial performance.