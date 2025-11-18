Ready-to-eat food set for steady growth through 2026–2028

Thailand’s ready-to-eat food industry continues to shine as one of the strongest segments in the country’s food sector, driven by consumer demand for convenience and easy access. Krungsri Research forecasts that the market will expand by 2.3–3.3% annually between 2026 and 2028, supported by faster-paced lifestyles, data-driven product development and the nationwide expansion of convenience stores.

Industry snapshot: SME-driven production

As of 2024, Thailand had 575 active, registered factories producing ready-to-eat foods, the vast majority of which—548—were SMEs.

Dry and long-shelf-life foods: 225 factories (39.1%)

Mostly SMEs (212), producing vacuum-packed meals, instant or semi-instant flour products and soups or speciality items.

Chilled and frozen foods: 350 factories (60.9%)

Produced predominantly by SMEs (336).

Thailand’s ready-to-eat food output totalled 531,800 tonnes worth US$2.4 billion, with domestic consumption accounting for 52.9% of sales.