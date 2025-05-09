CBRE Thailand reveals Thailand’s ascendancy as regional luxury retail hub

CBRE Thailand’s 2025 Real Estate Market Outlook highlights a strong synergy between tourism and retail, supported by 35.5 million international tourist arrivals in 2024 and the addition of over 410,000 square metres of downtown Bangkok shopping mall space between 2024 and 2025. This robust expansion is providing luxury retailers with new strategic opportunities as demand from both affluent locals and international visitors rises.

In addition to these tourism-driven gains, Thailand has made significant progress in attracting wealthy expatriates and foreign buyers through long-term visa programs and its reputation as a “haven.” With the recovery of airline capacity and favourable visa policies, the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIS) visiting and residing in Thailand is expected to further increase, presenting additional opportunities for retail developers.

Developers have responded by reallocating prime retail space in key central business district malls, prioritising luxury brands, elevating experiential offerings with fine dining and premium entertainment, and redesigning layouts for flagship stores and dedicated luxury zones. Services such as multilingual assistance and tax-free shopping are increasingly incorporated to enhance the customer experience.